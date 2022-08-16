Japan June core machinery orders rise 0.9% month-on-month

Contributor
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.9% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, lower than a 1.3% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders rose 0.9% in June from the previous month, government data showed on Wednesday, lower than a 1.3% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, gained 6.5%, the Cabinet Office data found.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters