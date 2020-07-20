Japan June core CPI unchanged from previous year

Repeats to additional alerts

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices were unchanged in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 0.1% annual fall.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 0.4% in June from a year ago.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733))

