Japan July wholesale prices rise 3.6 pct yr/yr

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 3.6 percent in the year to July, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 3.5 percent annual increase and follows a 4.3 percent annual increase in June.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists' median forecast in parentheses; previous figures may be revised):

JULY

JUNE

MAY JULY INDEX Year-on-year +3.6 (+3.5)

+4.3

+5.3 +119.3 Mth-on-mth +0.1 (+0.2)

-0.1

-0.7 To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/pi/cgpi_release/index.htm/ (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)

