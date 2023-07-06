Japan July-Sept crude steel output forecast to rise 2.2% Y/Y - METI

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output is forecast to rise 2.2% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday. Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to rise 0.9% to 20.37 million tonnes in July-September compared with a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey. Exports are forecast to increase 10.0%, the ministry said. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

