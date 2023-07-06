News & Insights

Japan July-Sept crude steel output forecast to rise 2.2% Y/Y - METI

July 06, 2023 — 11:00 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, July 7 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output is forecast to rise 2.2% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday. Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to rise 0.9% to 20.37 million tonnes in July-September compared with a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey. Exports are forecast to increase 10.0%, the ministry said. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.