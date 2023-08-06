Japan July foreign reserves rise to $1.254 trln

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves rose to $1.25 trillion at the end of July, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.
JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars)
END-JULY
END-JUNE
END-MAY
YEAR AGO
TOTAL
1,253.673
1,247.179
1,254.522
