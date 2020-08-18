Japan July exports fall 19.2% year/year - MOF
TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 19.2% in July from a year earlier, posting a fifth straight month of double-digit declines, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the pain the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global demand.
The fall compared with economists' median forecast for a 21.0% decrease in a Reuters poll. It followed a 26.2% fall in the previous month.
Imports fell 22.3% in the year to July, versus the median estimate for a 22.8% decrease.
As a result, the trade balance came to a surplus of 11.6 billion yen ($110.2 million), versus the median estimate of a 77.6 billion yen deficit.
For the poll story:
For the full tables:
http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm
($1 = 105.2300 yen)
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
((tetsushi.kajimoto@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2731;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.