Japan July exports fall 0.3% year/year - MOF

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

August 16, 2023 — 08:11 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports in July fell 0.3% from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, marking the first decline in 29 months.

That compared with a 0.8% decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Imports slid 13.5%, versus the median estimate for a 14.7% fall.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 78.7 billion yen ($537.6 million), versus the median estimate for a 24.6 billion yen deficit.

