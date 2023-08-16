Japan July exports fall 0.3% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan's exports in July fell 0.3% from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday, marking the first decline in 29 months.

That compared with a 0.8% decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll. Imports slid 13.5%, versus the median estimate for a 14.7% fall.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 78.7 billion yen ($537.6 million), versus the median estimate for a 24.6 billion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Finance at:

http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm ($1 = 146.3800 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228)) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/TRADE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.