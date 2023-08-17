News & Insights

Japan July core CPI rises 3.1% yr/yr, slowing from June

Credit: REUTERS/ANDRONIKI CHRISTODOULOU

August 17, 2023 — 07:30 pm EDT

Written by Tetsushi Kajimoto for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 3.1% in July from a year earlier, data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices, rose 4.3% year-on-year.

The rise in the core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes volatile fresh food prices, matched the median market forecast and followed a 3.3% increase in the previous month.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm

