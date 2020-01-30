Japan jobless rate steady in December at 2.2%

Contributor
Takahiko Wada Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Japan's jobless rate and the availability of jobs held steady in December, government data showed on Friday.

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate and the availability of jobs held steady in December, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.2% in December, unchanged from the previous month, figures from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed. That compared with a median market forecast of 2.3%.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio stood at 1.57 in December, slightly better than economists' median forecast for 1.56, labour ministry data showed.

For a table, click the internal affairs ministry's website:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.htm

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website.)

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters