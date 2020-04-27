Japan Jobless Rate Climbs To 2.5% In March

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent in March, the Ministry of Communications and Internal Affairs said on Tuesday.

That was in line with expectations and up from 2.4 percent in February.

The jobs-to-applicant ratio was 1.39, shy of expectations for 1,40 and down from 1.45 in the previous month.

The number of employed persons in March 2020 was 67.00 million, an increase of 130,000 from the previous year.

The number of unemployed persons in March 2020 was 1.76 million, an increase of 20,000 from the previous year.

