Japan January jobless rate falls to 2.4%

Updates to reflect revised jobless data for December

TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's jobless rate fell to 2.4% in January from a revised 2.5% logged in the previous month, government data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate matched economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The jobs-to-applicants ratio was unchanged from December at 1.27, separate labour ministry data showed, matching the median forecast.

For a table on the jobless data, go to the internal affairs ministry's website: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/roudou/index.html

(Note: The jobs-to-applicants ratio and new job offers can be seen in Japanese on the labour ministry's website)

(Reporting by Kentaro Sugiyama; Writing by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

