Japan January household spending falls 0.3% year/year

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending fell 0.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, versus a median market forecast for a 0.1% drop.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, household spending increased for the first time in three months, by 2.7%, compared with an estimated 1.4% rise.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, click here: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.htm

