Japan January foreign reserves rise to $1.250 trln

TOKYO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Japan's foreign reserves rose to $1.25 trillion at the end of January, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

JAPAN OFFICIAL RESERVE ASSETS (in billion dollars)

END-JANUARY

END-DECEMBER

END-NOVEMBER

YEAR AGO

TOTAL

1,250.228

1,227.576

1,226.332

1,385.932 (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) For more Japanese economic coverage click: -- Real-time Japanese indicator diary

-- Japanese macro economic news

[MCE-JP-M] -- Japanese economic indicator news

[M-JP-ECI] -- Economic indicator news in Japanese

[RSS-JP-ECI] -- Bank of Japan news

[BOJ-M-MCE] Web sites for Japanese economic agencies -- Cabinet Office

http://www.cao.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Internal Affairs

http://www.soumu.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Finance

http://www.mof.go.jp/ -- Ministry of Economy (METI)

http://www.meti.go.jp/ -- Bank of Japan

http://www.boj.or.jp/ For more economic news click: -- Top News for the global economy

-- Global macroeconomic data coverage

[M-ECI] For graphs for economic data click , right-click on the data you want to look at, select 'Related Graph' (3000 Xtra) or 'Show'>'Chart' (Trader). Access to some items may depend on permissioning. If you need assistance click ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.