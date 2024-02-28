News & Insights

Japan January factory output falls 7.5% m/m

February 28, 2024 — 07:04 pm EST

TOKYO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 7.5% in January from the previous month, compared with the median market forecast for a 7.3% drop, government data showed on Thursday.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 4.8% in February and rise 2.0% in March.

Separate data showed Japanese retail sales rose 2.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed, marking a 23rd straight month of increase.

It was in line with the median market forecast for a 2.3% rise.

