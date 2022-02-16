Japan January exports rise 9.6% year/year -MOF

Japan's exports rose 9.6% in January from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance (MOF) data showed on Thursday.

The rise was weaker than the 16.5% increase expected by economist in a Reuters poll, and follows growth of 17.5% in December.

January imports rose 39.6% year-on-year, versus the median estimate for a 37.1% increase.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 2.1911 trillion yen ($18.99 billion), versus a median estimate for a 1.607 trillion yen deficit.

To view full tables, go to the MOF website at: http://www.customs.go.jp/toukei/info/index_e.htm

($1 = 115.3600 yen)

