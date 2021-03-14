Japan January core machinery orders fall 4.5% mth/mth

Japan's core machinery orders fell 4.5% in January from the previous month, down for the first time in four months, government data showed on Monday.

The reading compared with a 5.5% decline seen in a Reuters poll of economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, rose 1.5% in January, versus a 0.2% drop expected by economists, the data showed.

