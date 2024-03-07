News & Insights

Japan Jan household spending logs biggest drop in 35 months

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

March 07, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

Recasts, adds details throughout

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese consumer spending in January fell by the most in 35 months, government data showed on Friday, although an internal affairs ministry official said the number did not necessarily reflect an overall trend of declining consumption.

Household spending in January decreased by 6.3% from a year earlier, down for the 11th straight month, the government data showed.

That was worse than the median market forecast for a 4.3% decline and marked the biggest drop since February 2021.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending fell 2.1%, versus an estimated 0.4% increase.

One-off factors such as decreases in new car purchases amid factory suspensions and lower energy bills due to warm weather contributed to the spending drop, the official said.

The bigger-than-expected fall was also against the backdrop of higher spending in the same month last year from post-pandemic travel subsidies, the official said.

Separate data released on Thursday showed Japanese real wages in January shrank for the 22nd month in a row, but at the slowest pace in more than a year on weakening price pressures.

Japan's economy stumbled into a recession in the October-December quarter last year on weak domestic demand, preliminary estimates showed.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Jamie Freed)

((Satoshi.Sugiyama@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.