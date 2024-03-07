Japan Jan household spending falls 6.3% year/year

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending in January fell 6.3% from a year earlier, down for the 11th straight month, government data showed on Friday.

That was worse than the median market forecast for a 4.3% decline.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending fell 2.1%, versus an estimated 0.4% increase.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

