Japan Jan household spending falls 6.3% year/year

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas Peter

March 07, 2024 — 06:30 pm EST

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese household spending in January fell 6.3% from a year earlier, down for the 11th straight month, government data showed on Friday.

That was worse than the median market forecast for a 4.3% decline.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, spending fell 2.1%, versus an estimated 0.4% increase.

