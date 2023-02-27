Japan Jan factory output falls 4.6% month/month

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 4.6% in January from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday, versus the median market forecast for a 2.6% drop.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) expect output to increase 8.0% in February and gain 0.7% in March, the data also showed.

For the full tables, visit METI's website: https://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/iip/index.html

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

