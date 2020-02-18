Japan Jan exports fall 2.6% year/year - MOF

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japan's exports fell 2.6 % in January from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday.

The fall compares with a 6.9% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll. It followed a 6.3% fall in December.

Imports fell 3.6% in the year to January, versus the median estimate of a 1.3% decline.

The trade balance came to a deficit of 1.3126 trillion yen ($11.94 billion), versus the median estimate of a 1.6949 trillion yen deficit.

