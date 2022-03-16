Japan Jan core machinery orders fall 2.0% month/month

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell 2.0% in January from the previous month, government data showed on Thursday, versus a 2.2% decrease expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, grew 5.1% in January, the Cabinet Office data found.

The government stuck to its assessment of machinery orders, saying they were picking up.

For the full table, go to the website of the Cabinet Office: https://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/stat/juchu/juchu-e.html

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

