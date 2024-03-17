News & Insights

Japan Jan core machinery orders fall 1.7%, more than expected

March 17, 2024 — 08:15 pm EDT

Written by Satoshi Sugiyama for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders fell more than expected in January, government data showed on Monday, highlighting concerns about the economy's sluggish recovery.

The government also downgraded its view of machinery orders to "showing some weakness" from "stalling".

Core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the six to nine months ahead, fell 1.7% in January from the previous month, Cabinet Office data showed.

That compared with a 1.0% drop expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

On a year-on-year basis, core orders, which exclude volatile numbers from shipping and electric utilities, decreased 10.9%, smaller than the forecast 11.2% slump.

