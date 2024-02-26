Japan Jan core CPI rises 2.0% yr/yr

News & Insights

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.0% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday. The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compared with economists' median estimate for a 1.8% annual gain. Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 3.5% in January from a year ago. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)

