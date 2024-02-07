Japan Jan bank loans rise 3.1% vs year ago

TOKYO, February 8 (Reuters) - Japanese bank lending rose 3.1% in January from a year earlier, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.

Outstanding loans held by the country's four main categories of banks, including "shinkin" or credit unions, stood at 617.626 trillion yen ($4.17 trillion).

Following is a table of year-on-year percentage changes in Japanese bank lending and outstanding commercial paper held by banks:

JAN DEC NOV Banks including shinkin: +3.1 +3.0* +2.8 Banks excluding shinkin: +3.5 +3.4 +3.1 (*) Denotes revised figures To view the full tables, go to http://www.boj.or.jp/en/statistics/dl/depo/kashi/kasi2401.pdf ($1=148.18 Yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom) Keywords: JAPAN ECONOMY/LOANS

