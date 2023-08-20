News & Insights

US Markets

Japan, Iran leaders to meet in Sept in New York - Kyodo

Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

August 20, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will meet in New York in September to discuss Iran's nuclear programme among other issues, Kyodo news agency said on Sunday, quoting unnamed Iranian diplomatic sources.

Iran aims to promote relations with Japan, traditionally a friendly nation, to avoid international isolation as Iran's talks with the United States and Europe over their nuclear deal have stalled, Kyodo said.

No comment was immediately available from Japan's foreign ministry.

Kishida and Raisi also met last September when they visited New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

Indirect talks between Washington and Tehran to revive the nuclear agreement have been stalled since last September, although the two are trying to ease tensions. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that he would welcome any Iranian steps to de-escalate its "growing nuclear threat".

Kishida and Raisi are also expected to discuss Iran's alleged provision of armed drones to Russia, which has invaded Ukraine, according to the Kyodo report.

Raisi will ask Kishida to visit Iran and seek to unfreeze Iranian assets in Japan, estimated to be worth around $3 billion, that were frozen in line with U.S. sanctions, Kyodo said.

Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that Iran may free five detained U.S. citizens as part of a deal to unfreeze $6 billion in Iranian funds in South Korea.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4520-1265;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.