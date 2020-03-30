Japan, IOC agree for next year's Olympic Games to start on July 23, Kyodo says

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo news reported.

The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((david.dolan@tr.com; +81 3 6441 1526; Reuters Messaging: david.dolan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.