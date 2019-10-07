Japan investors turn net sellers of Europe debt in Aug as yields fall

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Japanese investors swung to net sellers of European debt in August from the previous month as tumbling yields discouraged fund managers from holding such bonds in their portfolios.

Worries about an expansion of negative interest rates and uncertainty about Britain's divorce from the European Union also prompted Japanese investors to book some profits on long positions in European debt built in recent months.

Bond markets rallied globally in August due partly to expectations for additional monetary easing. That pushed yields on some European debt to record lows and sparked concern among some investors that prices had risen too rapidly.

Japanese investors also slowed purchases of U.S. debt in August, but analysts say this is likely temporary because Treasury yields still hold hefty appeal given other governments are stuck with even lower interest rates.

"European yields fell beyond levels that Japanese institutional investors could stomach," said Tsutomu Soma, general manager of fixed income business solutions at SBI Securities Co.

"The question is where will that money go. It will eventually go to U.S. bonds because, despite all the problems we're facing, Treasuries remain one of the best options."

Japanese investors sold 266.3 billion yen ($2.48 billion) of Spanish bonds on a net basis in August, compared with 33.8 billion yen of net purchases in July, Japanese finance ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Investors in Japan were net sellers of 27.9 billion yen of Italian bonds in August, versus 23.5 billion yen of net purchases in the previous month. Japanese investors net bought 324.9 billion yen of French debt, less than 514.2 billion yen of net purchases in July.

In August, Japanese investors net sold 22.6 billion yen of German debt, following 665.5 billion yen in net selling in the previous month.

Japanese investors were net buyers of 1.933 trillion yen of U.S. bonds in August, less than the 2.57 trillion yen in net purchases made in July.

($1 = 107.2500 yen)

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Borsuk)

((stanley.white@tr.com; +81 (0)3 4563 2799; twitter.com/stanleywhite1 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.