Japan investors buy foreign equities, bonds for $30 bln in Sept-finmin data

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

October 10, 2023 — 05:34 am EDT

Written by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy for Reuters ->

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Japanese investors bought a combined 4.5 trillion yen ($30.23 billion) worth of foreign equities and bonds in September amid a surge in overseas bond yields, as expectations grew for an extended period of elevated policy rates in the United States.

Data from Japan's Finance Ministry showed investors poured 1.17 trillion yen ($7.86 billion) into overseas equities last month, their biggest monthly net buying since January. They also accumulated $3.33 trillion yen worth of foreign bonds, the biggest amount in four months.

They purchased about 3.4 trillion yen worth of long-term overseas bonds but sold short-term debt securities to the turn of 69.7 billion yen, the data showed

The yen JPY= slipped for a second straight month in September, and hit an 11-month low of 149.72 per dollar.

Japanese bankers secured about 4.76 trillion yen of long-term overseas bonds last month, posting the biggest monthly net purchase since March 2020. Trust accounts and insurers, however, pulled out a net 754.3 billion yen and 171.9 billion yen, respectively.

According to the data, as of August, Japanese investors had accumulated about 15.11 trillion yen of U.S. bonds this year, while withdrawing about 834 billin yen from European debt securities.

($1 = 148.8600 yen)

Japanese investments in overseas assets (monthly) https://tmsnrt.rs/41cPIPX

Japanese investments in U.S. and European assets (monthly) https://tmsnrt.rs/3ZXC1n7

(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; editing by Miral Fahmy)

((patturaja.muruga@thomsonreuters.com;))

