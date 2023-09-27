News & Insights

Japan insurers to report inappropriate practices after internal probes -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

September 27, 2023 — 07:50 pm EDT

Written by Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's four biggest casualty insurers found inappropriate business practices in dealings with more than 100 corporate clients combined after conducting internal probes on alleged price fixing, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance 8766.T, Sompo Japan Insurance 8630.T, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance 8725.T and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, will report the findings to the Financial Services Agency by Friday, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it got the information.

The FSA had ordered them to look into their business practices following allegations they colluded on premiums for some corporate clients.

It will consider imposing administrative penalties on the insurers if they are found to have violated industry regulations to ensure fairness and customer protections, the Nikkei said.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Jamie Freed)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.