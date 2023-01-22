Japan insurers to raise policy costs by 80% on ships carrying LNG in Russian waters -Nikkei

Credit: REUTERS/Toru Hanai

January 22, 2023 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese insurers plan to raise insurance policy costs for ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russian waters by about 80% from Wednesday, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance , Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co are likely increase insurance policy costs for damages caused to vessels to more than 20 million yen ($154,356.72) from the current roughly 12 million yen, the report said on Monday. ($1 = 129.5700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom Editing by Chang-Ran Kim) ((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/JAPAN LNG (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.