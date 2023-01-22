Japan insurers to raise policy costs by 80% on ships carrying LNG in Russian waters -Nikkei

TOKYO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Japanese insurers plan to raise insurance policy costs for ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Russian waters by about 80% from Wednesday, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance , Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co are likely increase insurance policy costs for damages caused to vessels to more than 20 million yen ($154,356.72) from the current roughly 12 million yen, the report said on Monday. ($1 = 129.5700 yen) (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom Editing by Chang-Ran Kim) ((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: UKRAINE CRISIS/JAPAN LNG (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.