News & Insights

Japan industry minister says reviewing finances amid funds scandal-media

December 10, 2023 — 03:57 am EST

Written by Kevin Buckland for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Under-fire Japanese industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said he would continue in his cabinet duties and will fully disclose his finances at an appropriate time, local media reported on Sunday, amid allegations of undeclared funding that has embroiled several top lawmakers.

"I have not been told anything to the contrary at this time, so I would like to continue with my duties," Nishimura told reporters on Sunday at a news conference in Ibaraki Prefecture, north of Tokyo, according to the Nikkei newspaper and Kyodo.

"I am closely examining my own political financing report, and would like to provide a thorough explanation at the appropriate time," the news outlets reported him as saying.

The Asahi and Mainichi newspapers reported earlier on Sunday that Nishimura, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) policy chief Koichi Hagiuda are among cabinet members set to be replaced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following media reports that they may have pocketed more than 100 million yen ($689,988) of fundraising proceeds that were left off the books.

Tokyo prosecutors are looking to investigate lawmakers after the current session of parliament ends on Wednesday, local media reported.

Public support for Kishida's government has slid to a record low, partly due to voter worries over rising costs and looming tax hikes.

($1 = 144.93 yen)

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Kevin.Buckland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.