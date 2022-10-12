Japan Industrial Partners-led group looking to buy Toshiba for $19 bln -Kyodo

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The consortium of Japanese firms led by Japan Industrial Partners is looking to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T for 2.8 trillion yen ($19.13 billion), Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

The group, which is expected to include Chubu Electric Power Co 9502.T, received the right of first refusal in its bid for the Japanese conglomerate, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

($1 = 146.3600 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

