Japan Industrial Partners-led group looking to buy Toshiba for $19 bln -Kyodo

Contributor
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

The consortium of Japanese firms led by Japan Industrial Partners is looking to buy Toshiba Corp for 2.8 trillion yen ($19.13 billion), Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The consortium of Japanese firms led by Japan Industrial Partners is looking to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T for 2.8 trillion yen ($19.13 billion), Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

The group, which is expected to include Chubu Electric Power Co 9502.T, received the right of first refusal in its bid for the Japanese conglomerate, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

($1 = 146.3600 yen)

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters