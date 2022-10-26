Japan Industrial Partners-led group likely to miss lending deadline for Toshiba buyout -Kyodo

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The preferred bidder to buy out Toshiba Corp 6502.T, a group led by private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners (JIP), is likely to miss the deadline to secure bank loans for the deal, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday.

