Japan households' mood hits 5-year low - BOJ survey

Japanese households' confidence on the economy worsened to a five-year low in the three months to December, a central bank survey showed on Thursday, adding to a recent slew of gloomy signs for the fragile recovery.

A diffusion index measuring households' confidence on the economy stood at minus 29.8 in December, the worst reading since the corresponding month of 2014, the quarterly BOJ survey showed.

The survey, conducted for about a month to Dec. 3 on 4,000 households, also showed that 32.9% of respondents cut back on spending after a sales tax hike rolled out in October.

