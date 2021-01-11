Japan households' inflation expectations weaken as pandemic clouds outlook - BOJ survey

TOKYO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Japanese households' inflation expectations weakened in the three months to December, a quarterly central bank survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the coronavirus pandemic was heightening deflationary risks for the world's third-largest economy.

The ratio of households who expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 60.0% in December, down from 63.3% in September, according to the Bank of Japan's survey on people's livelihood.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

((leika.kihara@thomsonreuters.com; +813-6441-1828; Reuters Messaging: leika.kihara.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.