Japan households' inflation expectations weaken as pandemic clouds outlook - BOJ survey

Japanese households' inflation expectations weakened in the three months to December, a quarterly central bank survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting the coronavirus pandemic was heightening deflationary risks for the world's third-largest economy.

The ratio of households who expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 60.0% in December, down from 63.3% in September, according to the Bank of Japan's survey on people's livelihood.

