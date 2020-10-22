Japan households' confidence slumps to decade low-BOJ

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japanese households' confidence in the economy slumped to a decade-low in the three months to September, a central bank survey showed, underscoring the pain the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on the world's third-largest economy.

The diffusion index gauging households' sentiment on current economic conditions hit -75.6 in September, worse than -71.2 in June, the Bank of Japan's quarterly survey showed on Thursday.

Of those surveyed, 63.3% also said they expect prices to rise a year from now, down from 66.7% in June, the survey showed.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

