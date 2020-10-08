Japan household spending, real wages extend COVID-driven declines

Contributors
Kaori Kaneko Reuters
Tetsushi Kajimoto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Kim Kyung Hoon / Reuters

Japan's household spending fell for an 11th straight month in August and real wages marked half a year of declines, as consumers struggled to return to their pre-pandemic purchasing habits.

By Kaori Kaneko and Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan's household spending fell for an 11th straight month in August and real wages marked half a year of declines, as consumers struggled to return to their pre-pandemic purchasing habits.

Analysts see the economy picking up from the slump caused by the coronavirus but weak spending and wage figures highlight the challenges new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces as he works to revive the economy.

Household spending declined 6.9% in August from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, matching a median forecast in a Reuters poll.

The pace of decline slowed after hitting a record 16.2% in May, when people stayed at home to prevent the virus infection under the nationwide shutdown.

The government lifted the emergency measures in late May and business activity has gradually resumed.

Compared with the previous month, household spending rose 1.7% in August after a 6.5% decline in July.

Separate data on Friday showed the nation's inflation-adjusted real wages fell 1.4% in August from a year earlier, down for the sixth straight month, reflecting a big drop in overtime.

The economy tumbled deeper into recession in the June quarter as the coronavirus jolted global demand and analysts say it will take time for pre-pandemic levels of activity to return.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2733;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More