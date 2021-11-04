Japan household spending falls as consumers wary of virus

Contributor
Kantaro Komiya Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Japan's household spending fell in September as consumers remained cautious about COVID-19, reinforcing views the world's third-largest economy contracted in the third quarter.

By Kantaro Komiya

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Japan's household spending fell in September as consumers remained cautious about COVID-19, reinforcing views the world's third-largest economy contracted in the third quarter.

The data underscored the need for policymakers to shore up domestic consumption as the global supply crunch hits the export-reliant economy.

Spending fell 1.9% year-on-year in September, after a 3.0% decrease in August, government data showed on Friday. It was a better reading than a median market forecast for a 3.9% slip in a Reuters poll.

In seasonally adjusted month-on-month terms, spending jumped 5.0% in September, marking the first increase in five months, beating expectations for 2.8% growth.

Many economists expect a contraction in Japan's third-quarter output, due in part to disappointing industrial output figures, which kept falling on car production cuts.

Beyond carmakers, supply shortages in semiconductors and other components produced in coronavirus-hit Southeast Asia have caused a ripple effect in other parts of the Japanese economy. Growth in exports has slowed while private consumption stagnated because of car sales slumps.

The government is due to release a preliminary gross domestic product estimate for July-September on Nov. 15.

To prop up Japan's relatively tepid economic recovery, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged earlier this week to compile a "large-scale" stimulus package in mid-November.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard Pullin)

((Kantaro.Komiya@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kantarokomiya;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters