Japan Hotel REIT Boosts Revenue Amid Renovations

November 25, 2024 — 01:57 am EST

Japan Hotel Reit Investment (JP:8985) has released an update.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation reported a notable 14.4% increase in RevPAR for October 2024, driven by a successful high unit-price sales strategy, despite a temporary suspension at Namba Oriental Hotel due to renovations. The food and beverage department experienced a robust 24.3% rise in sales year-on-year, fueled by strong performance in banquets and restaurants.

