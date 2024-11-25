Japan Hotel REIT Boosts Revenue Amid Renovations

Japan Hotel Reit Investment (JP:8985) has released an update.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation reported a notable 14.4% increase in RevPAR for October 2024, driven by a successful high unit-price sales strategy, despite a temporary suspension at Namba Oriental Hotel due to renovations. The food and beverage department experienced a robust 24.3% rise in sales year-on-year, fueled by strong performance in banquets and restaurants.
