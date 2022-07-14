Japan hopes to restart four nuclear reactors by winter, says industry minister

The Japanese government is hoping to restart four nuclear reactors by winter to prevent a potential power crunch, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a news conference on Friday.

"We would like to ensure the operation of a maximum of nine reactors, up from the current five operating now, by revising the construction and inspection periods for some of the nuclear power plants," he said.

