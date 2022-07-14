Japan hopes to restart four nuclear reactors by winter, says industry minister

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is hoping to restart four nuclear reactors by winter to prevent a potential power crunch, industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said at a news conference on Friday.

"We would like to ensure the operation of a maximum of nine reactors, up from the current five operating now, by revising the construction and inspection periods for some of the nuclear power plants," he said.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

