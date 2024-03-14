News & Insights

Japan high court says not allowing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, media reports

March 14, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - A Japanese high court ruled that it was "unconstitutional" not to allow same-sex marriage in the country, in a first appeal court ruling on the matter, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

Sapporo High Court in northern Japan issued the ruling, while dismissing the plaintiffs' claim for damage to the national government, according to media reports.

