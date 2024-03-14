Japan high court says not allowing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, media reports

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - A Japanese high court ruled that it was "unconstitutional" not to allow same-sex marriage in the country, in a first appeal court ruling on the matter, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

Sapporo High Court in northern Japan issued the ruling, while dismissing the plaintiffs' claim for damage to the national government, according to media reports.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

