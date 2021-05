Japan health panel approves Moderna, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

Updates throughout with news of formal approval of vaccines, adds background

TOKYO, May 20 (Reuters) - Japanese regulators recommended the approval of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna Inc MRNA.O and AstraZeneca PLC's AZN.L on Thursday, paving the way for the country to speed up its slow-moving vaccination campaign.

The recommendations by a health ministry panel precede official approval by the government on Friday, national broadcaster NHK reported.

Supplies of the Moderna doses have already been imported and are planned for use at mass vaccination centres in Tokyo and Osaka from next week.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co 4502.T, Japan's biggest drugmaker, is handling imports of about 50 million doses of the Moderna shot, or enough for 25 million people. That amount could be doubled, Takeda said this month.

Japan kicked off its COVID-19 inoculation campaign in the middle of February using Pfizer Inc's PFE.N vaccine, the first to be approved by domestically.

But amid scarce initial supplies and other logistical bottlenecks, the campaign has moved slowly.

Japan has inoculated 3.9% of its population of about 125 million so far, the slowest rate among the world's larger, wealthy countries.

The government has arranged to buy 120 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, enough for 60 million people. Most of the doses will be made in Japan by Daiichi Sankyo Co 4568.T, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co 4552.T and other local partners.

Officials are considering limiting the recommended age group for AstraZeneca's vaccine due to worries about blood clots, NHK said.

