Japan health panel approves Merck's oral COVID-19 treatment - NHK

TOKYO, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Japanese regulators on Friday approved the COVID-19 antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co Inc MRK.N, national broadcaster NHK reported.

The approval was widely expected and opens the door to shipments of 200,000 doses across the country from this weekend, based on preparations announced by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

