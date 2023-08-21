News & Insights

Japan health ministry panel recommends approval of Alzheimer's treatment Leqembi

Credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER

August 21, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Rocky Swift for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry panel on Monday recommended approval of the Alzheimer's disease treatment Leqembi, following standard approval for the drug granted by U.S. regulators last month.

The expert panel's decision sets the stage for official approval of the drug, co-developed by Japan's Eisai 4523.T and U.S.-based Biogen BIIB.O.

An Eisai executive said this month the company expects to begin marketing Leqembi in Japan within about 60 days of receiving insurance reimbursement approval from the country's national health system.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift, editing by Ed Osmond)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
