US Markets
NVAX

Japan health ministry panel approves Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Daniel Leussink Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Frank Simon

A Japanese Health Ministry committee said on Monday it has approved Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, setting the stage for full approval of the country's fourth shot for the coronavirus.

Recasts with ministry announcement, details from 2nd paragraph.

TOKYO, April 18 (Reuters) - A Japanese Health Ministry committee said on Monday it has approved Novavax Inc's NVAX.O COVID-19 vaccine, setting the stage for full approval of the country's fourth shot for the coronavirus.

The Japanese government has agreed to purchase 150 million doses of Novavax's recombinant protein type vaccine, which is to be manufactured domestically by Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. 4502.

Most of Japan's COVID vaccinations have been carried out with the mRNA types made by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and Moderna Inc MRNA.O. Astrazeneca Plc's AZN.L shot has also been approved, but most domestically produced supplies have not been used in Japan and instead donated overseas.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX PFE MRNA AZN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular