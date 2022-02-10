US Markets
Japan Health Ministry committee approves Pfizer oral COVID-19 drug

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc PPE.N, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Jiji news agency later reported that Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto had formally approved the drug, a move that officials had said they expected would take place in mid-February.

Pfizer applied for approval in January.

