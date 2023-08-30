Japan has no plans to boost funds to ease reputation damage from Fukushima water release

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industry minister said on Wednesday the government had no plan to substantially boost funds aimed at helping the fishing industry hit by reputation damage from the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The government currently has two such funds worth 80 billion yen ($547 million).

($1 = 146.1700 yen)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.