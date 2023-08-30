News & Insights

Japan has no plans to boost funds to ease reputation damage from Fukushima water release

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

August 30, 2023 — 12:05 am EDT

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's industry minister said on Wednesday the government had no plan to substantially boost funds aimed at helping the fishing industry hit by reputation damage from the release of treated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The government currently has two such funds worth 80 billion yen ($547 million).

($1 = 146.1700 yen)

