Japan halts poultry imports from second Brazilian state

Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

July 17, 2023 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by Ana Mano and Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

By Ana Mano and Peter Frontini

July 17 (Reuters) - Japan has temporarily suspended imports of chicken from Brazil's Santa Catarina state after the confirmation of a highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) case in a backyard chicken, Brazilian meat lobby ABPA said on Monday, creating a new headache for the country's meat processors.

Last month, Japan halted purchases of poultry from the Brazilian state of Espirito Santo after bird flu was confirmed at non-commercial farm there.

The Brazilian government did not have an immediate comment. Local newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo earlier reported on the ban.

ABPA, which represents pork and poultry processors, including JBS SA JBSS3.SA and BRF SA BRFS3.SA, said monthly shipments of chicken from Santa Catarina plants to Japan represent less than 3% of the total exported by Brazil.

Bans, regional or national, would be applicable but only if the highly pathogenic virus reaches a commercial farm, and that has not happened in Brazil yet, according to authorities.

Brazil is the world's biggest chicken exporter. The country first confirmed outbreaks of HPAI among wild birds on May 15, and has since recorded dozens of similar outbreaks in at least seven states.

Santa Catarina is the country's second biggest chicken meat processor after Parana. All major Brazilian food exporters have plants in the state.

