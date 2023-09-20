News & Insights

Japan halts poultry imports from Brazil's Mato Grosso do Sul state

September 20, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan has temporarily halted poultry imports from the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul after an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in backyard flocks there, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry said late Tuesday.

Japan's chicken imports from other Brazilian states continue as normal, the ministry said.

Japan had already halted purchases from two other Brazilian states earlier this year after avian flu outbreaks, but resumed purchases shortly after.

Authorities from both countries have previously agreed that trade bans will only apply to municipalities where a case is detected.

The state shipped around 17% of its total 2022 chicken exports to Japan, the ministry said.

Brazil reported its first-ever case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in wild birds in May. But the country remains technically free of the disease as there have been no detections on commercial flocks.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
