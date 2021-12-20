Japan govt weighs raising FY22 growth forecast to +3.0% or more -Yomiuri

Adds FY21 forecast, context in paras 3-7

TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan is considering raising its forecast for fiscal 2022 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.0% or more after taking into account the impact of a record $317 billion extra budget, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

The projection would be an upgrade from a forecast for 2.2% real GDP growth for the fiscal year starting in April 2022 released at a mid-year review in July.

The cabinet was set to approve the new forecast on Thursday, Yomiuri said. The update comes after parliament on Monday approved the 36 trillion yen ($316.73 billion) extra budget for the current fiscal year.

Japan has lagged other advanced nations in overcoming a coronavirus pandemic-induced slump, forcing policymakers to maintain massive fiscal and monetary support even as crisis mode policies are dialled back elsewhere.

The world's third-largest economy declined an annualised 3.6% in the third quarter following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the summer, which led to fresh restrictions that curbed growth, especially private consumption.

The government was likely to lower its forecast for fiscal 2021 growth to about 2.5% from 3.7% expected previously, Yomiuri said, adding it was also likely to delay its forecast for a return to pre-coronavirus levels to beyond the year-end.

($1 = 113.6600 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink and Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Jane Wardell)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.